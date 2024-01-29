2Xideas AG Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

2Xideas AG increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,023 shares during the quarter. 2Xideas AG owned 0.12% of Etsy worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 121.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 63.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.85.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 512,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,876,866. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.37. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $636.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.