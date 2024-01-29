2Xideas AG Sells 1,783 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

2Xideas AG reduced its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. CyberArk Software comprises about 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.19% of CyberArk Software worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 7.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 23.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,854,000 after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $232.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,680. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.10. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $241.36.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. Analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.26.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

