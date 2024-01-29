2Xideas AG Sells 4,454 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

2Xideas AG trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 1.4% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. 2Xideas AG’s holdings in Watsco were worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 55.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.67.

Watsco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.32. 41,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,989. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.61 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

