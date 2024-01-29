2Xideas AG Trims Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

2Xideas AG reduced its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group comprises about 2.2% of 2Xideas AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. 2Xideas AG owned 0.21% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $19,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 446,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,563,000 after purchasing an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,682,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $399,370,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 138.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 181,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,617,000 after buying an additional 105,509 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $393.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $379.60. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.57 and a fifty-two week high of $457.73.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $377.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $307,679.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,145,067.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $434.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

