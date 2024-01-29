2Xideas AG Trims Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

2Xideas AG cut its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Pool accounts for about 1.3% of 2Xideas AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. 2Xideas AG owned about 0.08% of Pool worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $667,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,148,000 after purchasing an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

POOL traded up $2.81 on Monday, hitting $380.20. 15,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,825. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.77 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $381.80.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

