3,313 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $111,725,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 21,987.3% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 526,597 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NUE opened at $175.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.39. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.95%.

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $176,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.