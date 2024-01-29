3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

MMM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,185,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,487. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

