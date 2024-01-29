4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Shares Gap Up to $17.50

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.50, but opened at $17.93. 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares last traded at $17.94, with a volume of 27,020 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.43. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 436.30% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. Equities analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $827,266.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,069,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 540,000 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $10,546,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,961,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 40,732 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $827,266.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,185,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,069,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 586,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

