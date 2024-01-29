55,732 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 55,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $940,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $222,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $36.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $49.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

