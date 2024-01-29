5,900 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Purchased by Cape Investment Advisory Inc.

Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 2.3 %

FHI stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.57. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 32.84%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

