5,928 Shares in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Bought by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Valvoline by 242.1% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,600,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,031 shares during the period. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $42,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 927.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 996,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,803,000 after purchasing an additional 899,099 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,256.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 764,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 707,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $68,980.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $35,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valvoline Price Performance

NYSE:VVV opened at $36.52 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 35.59% and a net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.