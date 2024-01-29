65 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock opened at $3,529.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,331.23 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,391.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3,152.15.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $53.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

