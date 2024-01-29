8,207 Shares in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Amundi bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.4 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $274.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.33 and a 52 week high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.