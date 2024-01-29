858,947 Shares in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Acquired by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 858,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,610,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.49% of Paycor HCM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after acquiring an additional 785,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYCR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,405. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $27.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,015,196 shares of company stock worth $103,562,243 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

