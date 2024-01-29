89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading 6.3% Higher

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.81. 280,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,004,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of 89bio from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $984.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 18.23 and a current ratio of 18.23.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in 89bio by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

