AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,153. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.05. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95. The company has a market capitalization of $295.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.13.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
