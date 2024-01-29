abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,879 shares during the quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in abrdn Life Sciences Investors were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 76,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 66,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:HQL traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.71. The stock had a trading volume of 75,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,930. abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

About abrdn Life Sciences Investors

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Further Reading

