abrdn plc Acquires 640,717 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,079,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,717 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $63,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 459,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.11 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.