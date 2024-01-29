abrdn plc Acquires 7,545 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

abrdn plc lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.22% of AvalonBay Communities worth $54,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,723,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,976,067,000 after acquiring an additional 69,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,147,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,005,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,250,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,797,000 after purchasing an additional 387,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,833,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,332,000 after purchasing an additional 106,604 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.07.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.63 and its 200 day moving average is $179.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 100.46%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

