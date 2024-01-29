abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,228 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.36% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $61,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s revenue was down 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

