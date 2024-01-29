abrdn plc Buys 14,522 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Waters were worth $55,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 11,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.38.

Waters Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Waters stock opened at $316.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.16. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $346.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.