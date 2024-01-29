abrdn plc Buys 52,966 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 546,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,966 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.27% of Ferguson worth $89,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ferguson by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after buying an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Clio Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferguson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clio Asset Management LLC now owns 85,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,056,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 15.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $187.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $194.13.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FERG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

