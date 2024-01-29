abrdn plc Buys 544,451 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 845,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,451 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $77,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $108.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $153.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.71.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

