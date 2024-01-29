abrdn plc Has $107.10 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

abrdn plc grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.31% of W.W. Grainger worth $107,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $883.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $565.22 and a one year high of $883.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $825.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $759.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312 in the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

