abrdn plc Has $50.76 Million Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,278,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 321,514 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.74% of Graphic Packaging worth $50,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GPK opened at $25.95 on Monday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $27.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

