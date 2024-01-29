abrdn plc Has $53.62 Million Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 238,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $53,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,367,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 73.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,246,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth approximately $73,389,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $176,829,000 after buying an additional 123,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $361.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.88. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.95 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

See Also

