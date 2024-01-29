abrdn plc Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Caterpillar worth $76,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar stock opened at $299.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $303.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.88. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

