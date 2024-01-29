abrdn plc Purchases 103,788 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

abrdn plc increased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,141,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,788 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $93,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $87.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.42. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.18 and a 12-month high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.