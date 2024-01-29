abrdn plc Sells 15,737 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,737 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $60,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,568,029 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,775,000 after buying an additional 115,110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 15,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $1,559,298.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,825 shares in the company, valued at $228,855,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens upped their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

WMT opened at $164.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

