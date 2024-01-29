abrdn plc Sells 169,015 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,015 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.29% of Atkore worth $72,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Atkore in the third quarter worth $1,607,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atkore by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Atkore during the third quarter worth about $529,000.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $153.34 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.14 and a 12 month high of $165.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.41 and its 200 day moving average is $145.57.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATKR

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.