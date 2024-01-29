abrdn plc Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,715 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $50,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $570.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

