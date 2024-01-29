Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACN opened at $371.07 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $375.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.92 and its 200-day moving average is $324.57. The firm has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,884 shares of company stock valued at $6,674,166. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

