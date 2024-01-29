Account Management LLC Sells 460 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Account Management LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises approximately 1.4% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,594,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,499,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.2% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 169,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,014,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $193.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

