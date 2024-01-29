Account Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Account Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 6.0% of Account Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.0 %

Intuit stock opened at $641.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $649.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $600.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.