Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.69 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Accuray Price Performance

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $266.94 million, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.54. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $4.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARAY. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Patrick Spine sold 14,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $36,635.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 65,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $161,513.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,369,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,433.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patrick Spine sold 14,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $36,635.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,783 shares of company stock worth $430,417 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accuray

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accuray by 129.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,666,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accuray by 397.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,818,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Accuray by 258.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accuray by 95.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,820,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 891,096 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Accuray by 335.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 821,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 633,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Articles

