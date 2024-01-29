Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.89. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

