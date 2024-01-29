Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 6.8% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $74,417,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,753 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.95. 3,008,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,163. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

