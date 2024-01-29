Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $157.58. 3,123,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

