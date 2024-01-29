AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Shares of AHCO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 203,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,037. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $22.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $968.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $804.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 653.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 610.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 31,871.4% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

