Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 57 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $303.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.88. The company has a market cap of $152.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

