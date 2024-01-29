Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,664,000 after purchasing an additional 744,330 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.45 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 236,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0622 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

