Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,493,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after buying an additional 90,113 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after purchasing an additional 164,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:ESGV traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $87.17. 286,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.65.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

