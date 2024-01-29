Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,435 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $187,000.

DFUV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 20,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,113. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $37.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

