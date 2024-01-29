Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 47,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BSMT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,971. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a $0.0522 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

