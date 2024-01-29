Addison Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of DFAT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.50. 75,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,574. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

