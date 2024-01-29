Addison Advisors LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,960,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCS traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $20.15. 188,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0685 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

