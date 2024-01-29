Addison Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises about 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSGX. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 244,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,917,000 after buying an additional 46,687 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 77,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 735,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.69. 139,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $52.50.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.