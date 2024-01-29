Addison Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 104.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 24,394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,261.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $644,000.

NASDAQ BSMV traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $21.41. 5,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,177. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

