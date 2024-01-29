Addison Advisors LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Addison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $177,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of SMLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.50. 15,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $842.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

