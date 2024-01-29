Addison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:KBWB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,546. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.